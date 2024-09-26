Tropical cyclone likely to develop this weekend

MANILA – Cloud clusters being monitored inside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) are likely to develop into a tropical cyclone over the weekend, a forecaster said Thursday.

"These cloud clusters have a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours," Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

However, these are forecast to develop into a cyclone over the weekend and will be named Julian -- the 10th for this year and sixth cyclone for September.

Julian is forecast to affect Northern Luzon, Estareja said.

A low-pressure area was spotted about 2,000 km. outside PAR but Estareja said it has a slim chance of entering the PAR.

Meanwhile, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Palawan and isolated rain showers over the Visayas and Mindanao.

Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms are also forecast over the rest of Luzon.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)