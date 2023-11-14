Tropical cyclone outside PAR weakens into LPA

THE tropical depression that was spotted 1,620 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao has weakened into a low pressure area (LPA), said the state weather bureau on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The LPA had a central pressure of 1,006 hPa and was moving south southwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said the LPA was forecast to move erratically and may meander near or around its present position in the next 24 hours as it remained highly disorganized.

“Unfavorable environment may prevent this weather disturbance from significantly organizing during the same period,” it said.

The weather bureau added that a slight improvement in the environmental conditions will allow the LPA to reorganize and re-develop into a tropical depression.

“During the same period, the system is forecast to accelerate towards the west or west northwestward is forecast to occur. It may enter the PAR region late tomorrow or on early Thursday,” it said.

Should the disturbance re-develop within or enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) as a tropical depression, Pagasa will name it “Kabayan.”

Within the PAR, this weather system was forecast to continue tracking westward until Friday, November 17, while slowly intensifying. It will have a more northwestward turn during the weekend over the waters east of Mindanao.

Pagasa said that regardless of its development trend, the interaction between the LPA and a possible shear line related to the forecast surge of the Northeast Monsoon may result in heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Mindanao beginning on Friday (November 17) and over Bicol Region and most of Visayas (especially the eastern portion) beginning on Saturday (November 18).

Pagasa has also issued gale warnings for coastal waters due to risky sea conditions caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

“Aside from rough to very rough seas resulting from the ongoing and forecast surge of the Northeast Monsoon over most of the seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas in the next five days, this tropical cyclone is also forecast to bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao beginning on Friday. Mariners of small seacraft, especially of motor bancas and similarly-sized vessels, are advised to continue monitoring for updates,” it added. (LMY)