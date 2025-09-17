Tropical depression to enter PAR as ‘Nando’

THE low pressure area east of southern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression and will be named “Nando” once it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the center of the tropical depression was spotted at 1,265 kilometers east of southern Luzon (outside PAR), packing maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 55 km/h, and central pressure of 1008 hPa.

The weather system was moving west northwestward at 10 km/h/

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the tropical depression was forecast to move generally northwestward and will enter the PAR between late evening Wednesday and Thursday morning, September 18.

“Once inside the PAR, the TD will be given a local name Nando. While moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea, it will turn west northwestward by Sunday (September 21) toward the extreme northern Luzon,” said Pagasa.

It also said that Nando will continue to intensify while over the Philippine Sea and may reach typhoon category by Monday, September 22.

“Further intensification is not ruled out. Based on the intensity forecast, hoisting of Wind Signal No. 4 over some portions of Northern Luzon is possible,” said Pagasa.

It said, though, that the tropical depression outside PAR is less likely to directly affect the weather and sea condition in the next 48 hours, adding that Wind Signal Number 1 will be hoisted over northern Luzon as early as Saturday, September 20.

“Onset of heavy rains is possible by Sunday or Monday,” it added. (LRM)