Tropical Storm Marce enters PAR

THE tropical depression monitored in the eastern portion of Visayas has developed into a tropical storm and has already entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The weather system was named Tropical Storm Marce (international name Yinxing).

As of 10 a.m., Marce was spotted at 775 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar packed with maximum sustained winds of 75 km per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

It was moving west-northwestward at 35 km/h.

No wind signal was hoisted in any parts of the country, but it was forecast to affect the extreme northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon.

“As Marce moves northwestward within the PAR region, it may enhance the surge of northeasterly wind flow which may occur within the week. This, and the trough of the tropical cyclone, will bring rains over Extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Luzon beginning tomorrow or on Tuesday (November 5). A Weather Advisory may be issued over the next few days as MARCE moves closer towards Northern Luzon,” said Pagasa.

“Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan by tomorrow (November 5). The highest Wind Signal which may be hoisted during the occurrence of MARCE is Wind Signal No. 4,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)