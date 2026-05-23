Trough of LPA, easterlies to bring rains across PH

MANILA – The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies will bring rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was estimated at 795 km. east of General Santos City as of 3 a.m.

Mindanao, Central Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

The easterlies will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Severe thunderstorms may also trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the country. (PNA)