Trough of LPA, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over most of PH

MANILA – The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will bring rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region due to the trough of the LPA.

Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of the Visayas will experience the same weather conditions due to the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, the trough of a tropical storm will bring scattered rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

The western section of Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)