Trough of LPA, southwesterly windflow to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwesterly windflow will bring rains over several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwesterly windflow will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The trough of the LPA will bring the same weather conditions over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country.

Extreme Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds and moderate seas while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)