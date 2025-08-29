Trough of TD, ‘habagat’ to bring rains over large parts of PH

MANILA – The trough of a tropical depression (TD), which is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), and the southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to dampen large parts of the country, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression (formerly Jacinto) is located 650 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph while moving westward at 15 kph.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough or extension of the tropical depression.

The rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by the trough of the tropical depression.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan due to the southwest monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur, particularly in Oriental Mindoro and Palawan, due to moderate to at times heavy rains caused by "habagat".

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate seas are forecast across Luzon and the Visayas.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)