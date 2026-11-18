The discussions covered US-Asean relations, regional security, trade, energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and efforts to combat online scams.

“We support our partners and our allies 100 percent. And when there's a problem, you call me. You call Marco. You call others. And if they don't respond, call me. I'll take your call,” Trump said, referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I'll say, 'Marco, you're fired. You didn't respond fast enough,” he added.

Trump also highlighted the significant expansion of defense cooperation between the Philippines and the United States, as well as a new defense cooperation partnership with Indonesia.

“We've also significantly increased our defense cooperation with the Philippines, which historically has been a key US ally.

But I don't think we've ever been closer than we are right now because of our personal relationship,” the US President said.

“So from right here in the Philippines to nations across Southeast Asia and throughout the Indo-Pacific, this is one of the world's most vibrant and productive regions filled with tremendous potential, great friends of the United States. You're great friends," he added.

On trade, Trump said the US had secured major trade deals with Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia since he returned to office, as well as with Japan and South Korea.

He also touted the United States' lead in developing what he called “superintelligence” (SI), saying the emerging technology could drive economic growth on a scale greater than the Industrial Revolution and the internet.

"It's enormous economic growth, creates jobs, unlocks the mysteries of science and medicine and protects our people, our security and our values,” Trump said.

“We have to be careful with it like everything else. But it's amazing, and we've seen some medical cures and medical solutions that have been worked on for 50 years and it's done in a matter of minutes. It's pretty amazing," he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)