US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, said he was “not concerned at all” about tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), while reaffirming Washington’s commitment to its longstanding alliance with the Philippines.
“I'm not concerned at all. I'm not concerned about that at all. That'll be taken care of,” Trump told reporters following his bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace.
In his remarks during the meeting, Trump highlighted the expansion of US defense cooperation with the Philippines, including increased military support and more than $5 billion in approved arms sales.
He also underscored Washington's commitment to standing with the Filipino people, describing the Philippines as a longstanding US ally.
“America stands with the Filipino people, just as we have for generations. We've been your ally, but not as close as it is now. But we've been your ally. And then you had some moments where that alliance wasn't very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance. But our alliance has never been better,” Trump said.
In his opening remarks, Marcos highlighted the two countries' 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years of alliance under the Mutual Defense Treaty.
“The ties between our peoples go back well over a century in various different forms. The United States is our only treaty ally, and our relationship has continued to grow and evolve over the many years,” Marcos said.
Marcos also cited opportunities for the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in technology, where American leadership and innovation could play a major role.
“We also see tremendous opportunities to work more closely through American leadership and superintelligence. And as we look to the future, I am confident that we will find new and important ways to deepen our partnership,” Marcos said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)