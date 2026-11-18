In his remarks during the meeting, Trump highlighted the expansion of US defense cooperation with the Philippines, including increased military support and more than $5 billion in approved arms sales.

He also underscored Washington's commitment to standing with the Filipino people, describing the Philippines as a longstanding US ally.

“America stands with the Filipino people, just as we have for generations. We've been your ally, but not as close as it is now. But we've been your ally. And then you had some moments where that alliance wasn't very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance. But our alliance has never been better,” Trump said.