MANILA – United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Washington’s current bilateral relations with Manila as “closer than ever,” crediting his personal relationship with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for strengthening the longstanding alliance.

Speaking at the ASEAN-US Special Summit in Manila, Trump said the two countries had significantly increased their defense cooperation, citing plans to expand joint Special Forces training and work together on defense modernization.

“But I don't think we've ever been closer than we are right now because of our personal relationship,” Trump said.

He described the Philippines as a key US ally and reiterated Washington’s commitment to supporting its partners across Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The Philippines and the US are treaty allies and are marking 80 years of diplomatic relations this year, while ASEAN and the US will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations in 2027.

“We support our partners and our allies 100 percent. And when there's a problem, you call me,” Trump told the ASEAN leaders.

He also praised Marcos for his leadership as this year’s ASEAN chair and thanked him for hosting the special ASEAN-US summit, saying he had “done a good job.”

The Philippines has just concluded its rotational chairship of ASEAN. Trump is set to visit Malacañang on Wednesday and will hold a bilateral meeting with Marcos.

The visit is Trump’s first stop on a three-day trip that will also take him to Shenzhen for a historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

According to Trump, a meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is also possible.

Marcos is also set to fly to Shenzhen for the APEC Summit. (PNA)