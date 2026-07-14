TS Josie enters PAR, less likely to directly affect PH weather

MANILA – Tropical Storm Josie (Haishen) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but is less likely to directly affect the country's weather conditions throughout the forecast period, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Josie was at 1,085 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

The tropical storm packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h.

It is currently moving northwest at 25 km/h, with strong to gale-force winds extending outwards up to 480 km from the center.

No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) is hoisted in any part of the country.

While Josie is not directly affecting the country, PAGASA warned that the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring strong to gale-force gusts, especially in exposed coastal and upland areas.

The enhanced monsoon will affect the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Ilocos Region, Abra, Apayao, Zambales, Bataan, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will be affected while the Ilocos Region, Abra, Apayao, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will be affected on Thursday.

PAGASA raised a gale warning as rough seas with wave heights up to 3.0 meters are expected over the western seaboards of Babuyan Islands and Pangasinan, as well as the seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union.

"Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced of operating ill-equipped vessels," the weather bureau said.

Moderate to rough seas reaching up to 2.5 meters will prevail over the remaining seaboard of Pangasinan, the seaboards of Batanes and Zambales, and the western seaboards of Bataan, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Islands.

Waves up to 2.0 meters are also expected over the remaining seaboards of Babuyan Islands, the southern seaboard of Bataan, and the northern seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands.

Mariners of motor bancas and similarly sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid navigation if possible.

PAGASA said Josie will move north until Wednesday before turning northeast for the remainder of the forecast period.

It is projected to exit the PAR by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property," PAGASA said.

Residents in areas highly susceptible to these hazards are urged to follow evacuation orders and instructions from local officials, while monitoring localized updates from their respective PAGASA Regional Services Divisions. (PNA)