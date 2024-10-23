TS Kristine impacts nearly 400,000, Bicol Region hit hardest

NEARLY 400,000 individuals were affected amid the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine, particularly in the Bicol Region, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said a total of 382,302 individuals or 77,910 families were affected by the effects of Kristine, of which 379,784 persons or 77,335 families were in Bicol Region.

Of the affected population, 12,334 individuals or 3,095 families were displaced.

The NDRRMC assured the provision of assistance to the affected population.

Other affected regions include Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The NDRRMC also reported three missing individuals in the Bicol Region.

It said several roads and bridges in the region are not passable while they are also experiencing power interruptions.

It also recorded 57 damaged houses.

The disaster bureau said 4,753 passengers, 703 rolling cargoes, 26 vessels, and 13 motorbancas were stranded following the suspension of sea ventures due to bad weather.

Class and work in government offices in affected areas were also suspended.

The Local Government of Naga City, Camarines Sur, and former Vice President Leni Robredo are seeking help amid the massive flooding there brought about by Kristine.

The Naga City Government said they are in need of trucks and other assets from the government and private sectors that can help them navigate floodwaters between three to six deep.

“Our city’s rescue operations are overwhelmed by the rising floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Kristine,” it said.

Rescue operations are being conducted in “heavily flooded areas,” including Camella, Del Rosario; Dona Clara, Concepcion Pequena; San Antonio, Concepcion Pequena; Villa Karangahan, San Felipe; Clupa, Calauag; and Zone 3 and 4, Triangulo.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said families have been stuck on the roofs of their houses for several hours already due to the massive flooding.

She said several rescue trucks have stalled due to the floods.

“Reiterating our urgent plea for pump boats,” said Robredo.

Robredo also made a call for local restaurants, hotels, or any facilities that can help in the preparation of food for the affected families.

The Kaya Natin! Movement and the Jesse M. Robredo Foundation are calling for donations for the affected population in Naga City.

Donations can be sent through the following accounts:

BPI:

Account name: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership Inc.

Account Number: 3081117372

Unibank:

Account name: KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership Inc.

Account Number: 000810014506

For proper acknowledgment and monitoring, donors are urged to send a copy of their deposit slip to knmovement@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the province of Albay has been placed under a state of calamity due to Kristine, which has caused continuous rainfall that resulted in massive flooding and landslides across the region.

The declaration of a state of calamity will facilitate the mobilization of local resources of respective cities and municipalities and the Provincial Government of Albay to support evacuation and camp management of the affected population. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)