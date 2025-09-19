TS Nando slightly intensifies over PH Sea

MANILA – Tropical Storm (TS) Nando (international name Ragasa) slightly accelerated, now moving 20 km. per hour (kph) westward over the Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday.

Nando was located 1,005 km. east of Central Luzon as of 10 a.m.

The TS maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

No tropical cyclone is hoisted, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The hoisting of Wind Signal No. 1 would likely begin on Saturday as Nando enhances the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, the southwest monsoon and Nando's trough will cause strong to gale-force gusts across Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas.

Currently, the TS does not affect the sea condition across the country.

Moderate to rough seas are forecast in most of the coastal waters of Luzon beginning Sunday.

PAGASA, meanwhile, forecast Nando to intensify and possibly pass close or may make landfall over Babuyan Islands early next week. (PNA)