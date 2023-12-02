Tsunami warning up; residents in coastal areas told to 'immediately evacuate'

IMMEDIATELY evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland.

This was the warning raised by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) for people living in coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental, as wave heights of more than one meter above normal tides and potentially higher in enclosed bays and straits are expected following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

"Destructive tsunami is expected with life-threatening wave heights," it said, adding that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 10:37 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023.

"These waves may continue for hours," said Phivolcs.

"Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal waters of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised," it added.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake was shallow, with a depth of only eight kilometers, said the agency.

The tremor’s epicenter was located at 42 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5 in the City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur and City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte.

Aftershocks are expected, but no casualties have so far been reported as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday. (LMY/SunStar Philippines)