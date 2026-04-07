TUCP: P1,500 wage subsidy not enough

THE Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, frowned over the proposed P1,500 monthly subsidy for minimum wage earners, saying it is insufficient in helping workers.

In a statement, the TUCP said this is because such an amount is inadequate considering the increasing cost of living.

"The proposed P1,500 monthly subsidy is unfortunately inadequate as it amounts to only P50 a day. As long as possible, Filipino workers do not want and will not beg, but what can P50 buy?" said the TUCP.

"A wage subsidy should not merely scratch the surface of this crisis," added the group.

Earlier, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian proposed the provision of P1,500 per month to minimum wage earners in a bid to offset the losses in their purchasing power amid the crisis.

Instead, the TUCP reiterated its proposal for the provision of a monthly wage subsidy for minimum wage earners amounting to P5,000.

It said a substantial wage subsidy is necessary considering that prices of basic commodities continue to surge to record-high levels.

"Let us allocate a portion of contingency and calamity funds in the 2026 national budget to provide a meaningful wage subsidy for minimum wage earners," said TUCP.

"The TUCP proposes a P5,000 monthly wage subsidy for minimum wage earners," it added.

The statement comes as the country’s inflation rate surged to 4.1 percent in March from 2.4 percent in February amid the crisis in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)