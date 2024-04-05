TUCP pushes for 'Heat Risk Action Plan' in workplaces

AS HEAT indexes across the nation spike to "dangerous" levels, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) called on all workplaces on Friday, April 5, 2024, to establish their respective "Heat Risk Action Plan."

In a statement, the TUCP said it is imperative for all business establishments to employ policies and practices that will protect the health and well-being of workers from the scorching heat in workplaces as well as during transport.

"It is our shared moral responsibility, not only of workers who toil day in and day out not only at work but also in commuting to and from work, but also of the employers, to beat the heat together through proactive precautionary and quick response measures," said TUCP.

"We call for social dialogues among workers and employers, through the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Committee in every workplace, to prioritize measures that will be part and parcel of their Heat Risk Action Plan," it added.

Among the proposed measures is the provision of "heat breaks," especially for outdoor workers, during the hottest time of the day of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The labor group also proposed having a "buddy system," wherein workers will check on each other’s well-being.

TUCP said there must also be "hydration reminders" to be done regularly by reminding workers to drink adequate water even before they feel thirsty.

The group also pushed for "heat stress orientation sessions" with an aim to educate workers about identifying heat stress symptoms and appropriate responses.

It also called for better ventilation in workplaces, such as opening the windows and adding electric fans, especially in manufacturing and industrial settings.

“This Heat Risk Action Plan is a win-win imperative for both labor and business to ensure that Filipino workers will be safe, productive, and healthy amidst the blistering heat,” said TUCP.

The call was issued as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has been issuing bulletins identifying several parts of the country projected to have heat indexes above 40 degrees Celsius.

The sweltering heat has already resulted in many schools being forced to suspend face-to-face classes. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)