TUCP to Marcos: Certify P200 legislated wage hike as 'urgent'

SAYING there is a high number of Filipinos experiencing hunger and poverty, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) is calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. anew to certify as urgent the proposed P200 legislated daily wage increase.

In a statement, the TUCP said Marcos should help address prevailing hunger by helping push for the passage of the bill pending in the House Committee on Labor and Employment since July 29, 2025.

"A living wage is not just a dream or a pipe dream. It is a promise and responsibility of the government entrusted by the people," said TUCP.

“Mr. President, let's focus on the wage increase before our people empty their stomachs and before the people lose their trust in the government,” it added.

The labor groups said Marcos should stop listening to his economic managers and the employer groups when it comes to the issue of wage increase.

"Choose to listen to the hungry workers rather than remain captive to economic managers, who serve as defenders of business people," said the TUCP.

Based on the results from the 2025 4th Quarter Survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS), there were 20.1 percent of Filipino families, who faced involuntary hunger.

The SWS survey also found that 51 percent of Filipino families rated themselves as poor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)