Tulfo: Blue Ribbon to summon witnesses from Cayetano-led 'forum'

MANILA – Senator Erwin Tulfo said Friday the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will invite witnesses who appeared at the Cayetano-led “forum” when the panel resumes its flood control probe on Monday.

Tulfo, who was recently elected chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, said the hearing was moved to Monday to ensure order and allow all senators, including Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies, to participate in the proceedings.

“'Yung lahat ng imbitahan nila, iimbitahan namin. Pati mga Marines, pati sila Speaker Martin Romualdez (We will invite all those they invited. Even the Marines, even [former House of Representatives] Speaker Martin Romualdez),” Tulfo said in an interview on Bilyonaryo News Channel.

Tulfo said all senators would be included as committee members, allowing them to ask questions and recommend resource persons.

He rejected descriptions of Thursday’s activity as a Blue Ribbon inquiry, saying it had no official sanction from the committee.

“I just want to correct that. There was no inquiry. It was a press conference. It was a forum,” he said.

Tulfo said the official Blue Ribbon hearing had already been rescheduled to Monday and that acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian had declared that no hearing will be held on Thursday.

He also said Thursday’s proceeding would not form part of the Senate record, citing the absence of official staff needed to document a formal committee hearing.

“No, kasi walang tao eh. Sila-sila lang. Ang talagang target nila, nag-imbita sila ng media na kukunan sila ng media mainstream (No, because there were no staff members. It was just them. Their real target was to invite the media so mainstream media would cover them),” he said when asked whether the activity would be included in the Senate record.

He said Monday’s hearing would allow members of the Cayetano bloc the opportunity to question the same resource persons through the official Blue Ribbon process.

“Nasa sa kanila na yun. I mean, if they will not attend, sayang yung opportunity na magtanong sila (It is up to them. If they will not attend, it would be a wasted opportunity for them to ask questions),” Tulfo said.

“Surprise witnesses” will no longer be allowed, he said, adding that all committee members should be informed in advance of those appearing before the panel.

He said the committee would also compel invited witnesses to attend, warning that those who fail to appear without a valid reason could be cited in contempt.

“We will invite them. As a matter of fact, I’m warning them. I’m compelling them to attend, otherwise the Blue Ribbon will file contempt charges,” he said.

Tulfo said the committee is eyeing a second hearing toward the end of June to hear from additional resource persons not included in the initial list of invitees.

Asked whether the committee will also invite former Presidential Legislative Liaison Office chief Adrian Bersamin, former Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and former Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar, Tulfo said they could be included in the next round of invitations.

“Siguro sa next, towards end of the month, ang June, may second hearing ang Blue Ribbon. (Maybe in the next [round], toward the end of June, the Blue Ribbon will have a second hearing.) Of course, we want to hear from them),” he said. (PNA)