Tulfo dismisses Cayetano bloc’s flood control probe as ‘forum’

According to Tulfo, the official Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, which he will be heading, has been scheduled for Monday, June 8, stressing that the Senate leadership had already declared that date as the legitimate venue for the investigation.

"Illegal 'yan. That is a sham hearing and hindi dapat tinatawag na hearing kasi dineklara natin na Monday po ang hearing ng Blue Ribbon," he said.

(That is illegal. That is a sham hearing and should not be called a hearing because we have already declared that the Blue Ribbon hearing is scheduled on Monday.)

Tulfo said the Blue Ribbon Committee secretariat has already been directed to invite resource persons, including the so-called 18 ex-marines, representatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Office of the Ombudsman.

He also emphasized that committee rules prohibit the presentation of surprise witnesses and require the submission of witness lists in advance.

Tulfo’s remarks came amid an ongoing dispute within the Senate over the chamber's leadership and control of committee proceedings.

Gatchalian was installed as the Senate President pro tempore and acting Senate President on Wednesday, June 4, after the minority bloc said they reached a quorum for a plenary voting following the sudden appearance of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The 12 present senators also elected a new committee chairperson.

However, Senate President Alan maintained he remains to be the Senate President and his sister, Senator Pia Cayetano, is the chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Asked about the refusal of some senators to recognize the new Senate leadership, Tulfo suggested that their position could become clearer once the Senate convenes for the impeachment trial scheduled to begin in July.

“Abangan na lang natin sa July 6 kung sisipot sila. Kasi may quorum kami. Kung hindi sila sisipot, they will be sending the wrong signal to the public na kontra sila sa impeachment,” he said.

(Let’s just wait until July 6 to see if they will show up. We have a quorum. If they do not appear, they will be sending the wrong signal to the public that they are against the impeachment.)

Tulfo also welcomed plans by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) to question the Senate leadership change before the Supreme Court, saying the move could settle the issue once and for all.

“Maganda iyon. Natutuwa kami na kino-question nila ang change of leadership sa Senate kasi may ruling naman na kasi diyan,” he said.

(That is good. We are glad that they are questioning the change of leadership in the Senate because there is already a ruling on that matter.)

Meanwhile, Tulfo dismissed allegations made by a former Marine officer linking him to supposed cash payoffs and other irregularities, describing the accusations as politically motivated and lacking evidence.

He said he is preparing legal action against his accusers and challenged them to bring their allegations before the Ombudsman.

“Madali lang pong magturo ngayon. Kung may ebidensya sila, dalhin nila sa Ombudsman at kasuhan nila ako,” Tulfo said.

(It is easy to make accusations these days. If they have evidence, they should bring it to the Ombudsman and file a case against me.)

The senator also suggested that the accusations against him stemmed from political motives, claiming he has become a target following surveys linking him to possible national elective positions in future elections.

Despite the allegations, Tulfo said he remains focused on his work in the Senate and is not considering a presidential or vice-presidential bid. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)