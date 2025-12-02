Tulfo: Month-long info drive enough to guide e-bike, e-trike riders

MANILA – Senator Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday backed the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) move to enforce its e-bike and e-trike regulations in January 2026, saying the one-month information drive is sufficient to educate riders.

Tulfo said the transition period would help avoid confusion among users of light electric vehicles once strict enforcement begins on Jan. 2.

“Kung gaano kahaba [information drive], I think one month is enough (A one-month information drive is enough)," Tulfo said.

The senator added that proper enforcement requires riders to have driver’s licenses, registration, and plates, pointing out that violators cannot be held accountable if their units lack documentation.

Over the weekend, the LTO hit the brakes on its plan to impound e-bikes and e-trikes plying national highways beginning Dec. 1, following a surge of public complaints that prompted the agency to rethink its rollout.

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao announced Sunday that the enforcement date had been moved to give motorists a one-month reprieve, allowing the agency more time to clarify the rules. (PNA)