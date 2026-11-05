Tulfo retracts claim on Romualdez’s alleged out-of-jail escapades

MANILA – Columnist and veteran journalist Ramon Tulfo on Thursday retracted his claim that former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez was sneaking out of jail.

“I was fed the wrong report that former speaker Martin Romualdez could go in and out of jail,” Tulfo said in a Facebook post, admitting that one of the most embarrassing and humiliating experiences as a journalist is spreading wrong information.

Tulfo earlier claimed that Romualdez had been sneaking out and returning to the New Quezon City Jail - Male Dormitory in Payatas through a backdoor arrangement designed to conceal his movements.

He said the information was relayed by a “tweety bird,” who claimed that certain connivances worked to intentionally interrupt electrical supply terminating closed circuit television (CCTV) monitoring to allow him to escape through a staircase where an ambulance was waiting for him.

Romualdez, who is facing charges in connection with the flood control scandal, has been detained at the Quezon City jail facility since Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, Tulfo’s claim was also dismissed by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Thursday, saying the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has CCTV footage showing that the lawmaker never left the facility.

He described the alleged out-of-jail escapades as hearsay, and dared all media personalities to view the CCTV footage for the entire duration of the lawmaker’s incarceration.

Remulla also invited journalists to accompany him to the BJMP facility to inspect the premises and verify Romualdez’s detention.

“We take it all with all seriousness and again I would invite the entire media to serve as witness and to peruse through all the records of the BJMP kung may special treatment (Romualdez) or kung nakakalabas kasi ang pinapalabas nakakalabas siya ng BJMP. It is not true and I categorically deny and I invite all of you to look at the footages para makita niyo for once and for all na walang nakalabas sa BJMP (We take it all with all seriousness and again I would invite the entire media to serve as witness and to peruse through all the records of the BJMP if there is special treatment or if he is able to leave the jail premises since it was insinuated he was able to get out of the BJMP-manned facility,” Remulla told reporters on the sidelines of of 2026 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards National Awarding Ceremony held in Camp Crame.

Remulla also said that Romualdez is under medical confinement just like Sen. Rodante Marcoleta who is also detained but in separate quarters inside the BJMP facility.

"He is still under medical confinement so he and Marcoleta are in separate quarters but again the special treatment goes only as far as the medical condition allows but he does not leave the BJMP, he does not receive visitors outside the areas. In fact, he receives very few visitors, only counsel and family come to him," the Interior secretary said.

Describing his current state, Remulla said Romualdez’s weight is down to 160 pounds from 260 pounds. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)