Tulfo warns of growing illegal wastewater disposal nationwide

MANILA – Senator Raffy Tulfo on Monday sounded the alarm over what he described as a growing pattern of illegal wastewater discharge and improper septic waste disposal across the country, citing recent environmental incidents in Laguna and Pampanga.

Tulfo said the incidents highlight possible gaps in the enforcement of the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004 and the regulation of septage collection, treatment, transport and disposal by local governments, water districts and private operators.

“Recent reports have raised concerns on the nationwide management of septage waste, including the proper collection, treatment, transport and disposal of septic waste by local government units, water districts and private operators,” he said in a news release.

The senator cited the Laguna Lake Development Authority’s investigation into alleged unauthorized wastewater discharge linked to a water infrastructure project after reports of a fish kill, foul odor and adverse effects on nearby communities and fisherfolk.

He also pointed to the discovery of radioactive materials, contaminated production equipment, industrial dust, slag and wastewater inside a steel plant in Magalang, Pampanga, which prompted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to shut down the facility.

Tulfo said Metro Manila alone produces about 2,000 cubic meters of spent solvents, 22,000 tons of heavy metals and other hazardous wastes, and 25 million cubic meters of acid and alkaline liquid wastes that are improperly disposed of annually.

Despite the volume, he noted that only 5 percent of the population is connected to sewerage networks and treatment facilities, covering about 440,000 households.

To address the problem, Tulfo filed Senate Resolution No. 541 directing the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change to investigate illegal wastewater discharge and improper septage disposal nationwide.

The proposed inquiry will determine whether current enforcement and monitoring systems are sufficient and identify measures to strengthen the Clean Water Act and protect public health and the environment. (PNA)