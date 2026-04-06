Twin plebiscites set in Davao del Norte town, barangay

TWIN plebiscites are set to be held by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, April 11, in the town of San Isidro, Davao del Norte.

In a social media post, the Comelec announced the conduct of the plebiscite for the renaming of the Municipality of San Isidro to the Municipality of Sawata.

Similarly, a plebiscite will be conducted for the renaming of Barangay Sawata to Barangay Poblacion.

The plebiscite will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., said the Comelec.

The Commission also announced the suspension of voter registration activities in San Isidro.

"Walang voter registration sa San Isidro, Davao del Norte sa April 10-11, 2026," said the Comelec.

The plebiscite will be held as provided under Republic Act (RA) 11814, which aims to rename the Municipality of San Isidro as the Municipality of Sawata.

The same law also seeks to rename the present Barangay Sawata as Barangay Poblacion.

RA 11814 provides that the change of names of the subject municipality and barangay shall be effective upon ratification by the majority of the votes cast by voters in separate plebiscites to be conducted by the Comelec. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)