Typhoid cases decline amid bad weather

DESPITE the bad weather in recent weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) has reported that cases of typhoid fever have been declining in recent weeks.

Based on the latest DOH data, during the period of August 2 to 15, the DOH said 590 typhoid fever cases were recorded nationwide.

"The figure dropped by 20 percent from the 740 typhoid fever cases reported from July 19 to August 1," said the DOH.

And as of the latest tally for 2026, the DOH said there are 10,708 cases of typhoid fever reported.

"This is 41 percent lower compared to the 18,014 cases during the same period in 2025," said the DOH.

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhi and is usually spread through contaminated food or water.

On the other hand, the DOH said it is now seeing an increase in cases of cholera in the country.

Data released by the DOH showed that during the period of August 2 to 15, a total of 28 cholera cases were recorded.

"Cholera cases rose by 40 percent compared to the 20 cases recorded from July 19 to August 1," said the DOH.

And since the start of 2026, the health department said a total of 428 cholera cases have been recorded.

"The total cholera cases dropped by 67 percent this year compared to the 1,283 cases last year," said the DOH.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacteria Vibrio cholerae.

The health department said typhoid fever and cholera may be avoided by simply practicing proper handwashing.

It said handwashing must be done especially before and after cooking, before and after eating, and after using the bathroom or toilet.

"Do not rush handwashing to ensure the whole family's safety. Practice proper handwashing for 20 seconds," added the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)