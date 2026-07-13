Typhoon Inday death toll climbs to 20, 16 still missing

THE death toll from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and Typhoon Inday (Bavi) has risen to 20, while 16 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday, July 13, 2026.

In its 8 a.m. situational report, the NDRRMC said the highest number of fatalities was recorded in Sarangani, where 10 people died in the municipality of Malapatan.

Six other deaths were reported in Calanogas, Lanao del Sur. Isolated fatalities were also recorded in Tubungan, Iloilo; Malaybalay City and Quezon in Bukidnon; and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

The agency also reported nine injured individuals. Two were from Baguio City, while one each was reported in Torrijos, Marinduque; Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; and Malapatan, Sarangani. Four others were reported in Calanogas, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao del Norte.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue for 16 missing persons.

Of the total, eight were reported missing in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; five in Calanogas, Lanao del Sur; two in Glan, Sarangani; and one in Talayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The NDRRMC said the weather disturbance has affected around 146,000 families, or approximately 654,000 individuals, across several regions of the country.

Thousands of residents remain displaced due to flooding, landslides, and other hazards triggered by heavy rains.

Government data showed that 5,100 families, or more than 20,100 individuals, are currently staying in 162 evacuation centers.

Initial assessments placed infrastructure damage at P3.18 million.

The storm also damaged 890 houses, including 613 that sustained partial damage and 277 that were totally destroyed.

To support affected communities, the government has so far provided P43.38 million worth of humanitarian assistance, including food packs, financial aid, and other relief items. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)