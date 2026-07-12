Typhoon Inday, habagat leave 18 dead, 12 missing

THE combined effects of Typhoon Inday and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) have left at least 18 people dead, seven injured, and 12 others missing as severe flooding and landslides continue to affect several parts of the country, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Based on the NDRRMC's latest situational report issued at 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2026, the fatalities were caused by drowning and landslides.

Of the total deaths, 10 were reported in Malapatan, Sarangani; six in Calanogas, Lanao del Sur; and two in Bukidnon.

Seven individuals were also reported injured due to landslides, including one each from Torrijos, Marinduque and Malapatan, Sarangani; one from Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; two from Calanogas, Lanao del Sur; and two from Baguio City, Benguet.

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for 12 missing individuals, seven from Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, and five from Calanogas, Lanao del Sur.

The NDRRMC emphasized that the validation of all reported casualties remains ongoing.

The weather disturbance has affected an estimated 123,000 families, or more than 562,000 individuals, across several regions of the country, prompting local government units to activate disaster response operations and provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

A total of 4,200 families, or approximately 16,200 individuals, are currently taking shelter in 116 evacuation centers established by local authorities as flooding, landslides, and other weather-related hazards continue to threaten vulnerable communities.

The severe weather also left a trail of destruction on residential properties, with 236 houses reported damaged. Of these, 222 sustained partial damage while 14 were totally destroyed.

To support affected residents, the government has so far extended more than P28.57 million worth of assistance, including food packs, financial aid, and other relief items distributed through national government agencies and local government units.

Despite Typhoon Inday moving away from the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that the enhanced southwest monsoon continues to bring heavy rains over parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the next 24 hours, increasing the risk of flooding and rain-induced landslides.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant, closely monitor official weather advisories, and immediately comply with evacuation orders issued by local officials, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

The NDRRMC said disaster response and assessment operations remain underway as concerned agencies continue validating reports and extending assistance to communities affected by the combined effects of Typhoon Inday and the enhanced southwest monsoon. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)