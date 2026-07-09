Typhoon ‘Inday’ weakens but remains powerful

TYPHOON “Inday” (international name: Bavi) slightly weakened on Thursday morning, July 9, 2026, but remained a powerful tropical cyclone as it moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the center of the typhoon’s eye was estimated at 865 kilometers east of northern Luzon as of 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 205 km/h, and was moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

Pagasa placed Batanes under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 2, warning residents of gale-force winds ranging from 62 to 88 km/h within the next 24 hours. These winds could pose a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

TCWS 1 remains in effect over the following areas:

* Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands

* Isabela

* Northeastern Quirino

* Apayao

* Northern Abra

* Kalinga

* Eastern Mountain Province

* Eastern Ifugao

* Ilocos Norte

* Northern Aurora

* Northern and central portions of Catanduanes

Areas under Signal 1 may experience strong winds of 39 to 61 km/h, which could cause minimal to minor damage.

Even outside areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, Pagasa warned that the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat, together with the outer circulation of Inday, will continue to bring strong to gale-force wind gusts across most parts of the country from Thursday until Saturday, July 11, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas exposed to prevailing winds.

A gale warning remains in effect over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

The weather agency also warned of very rough to high seas, with waves reaching up to six meters along the seaboard of Batanes, the northern and eastern coasts of the Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern coast of mainland Cagayan.

Wave heights of up to five meters are also expected along the remaining coastlines of Cagayan and Isabela, while seas of up to 4.5 meters may affect the coastal waters of Aurora, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Ilocos Norte.

Sea travel remains risky for all types of vessels in these areas, with Pagasa advising mariners to remain in port or seek safe harbor until weather conditions improve.

Small seacraft, including motorized bancas, were also advised against venturing into rough waters in several eastern coastal provinces, including Quezon, Albay, Sorsogon, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Pagasa said Inday is forecast to continue moving northwestward over the Philippine Sea and is expected to make its closest approach to Extreme Northern Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The typhoon is not expected to make landfall within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but may pass close to or over the northern coast of Taiwan before exiting the PAR on Saturday morning or afternoon.

After leaving the country, Inday will head toward the southern islands of Japan before making landfall along the eastern coast of mainland China by Saturday evening or early Sunday, where it is expected to weaken into a severe tropical storm. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)