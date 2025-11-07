Typhoon signals up over large swath of PH as Uwan nears

MANILA – Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-Wong) has further intensified as it moves east of Eastern Visayas, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Uwan was located 985 km. east of Eastern Visayas.

It is moving west-northwestward at 25 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over Catanduanes; the eastern and central portions of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Palapag, Las Navas, Mapanas, Laoang, Catubig, Mondragon, Lapinig, Pambujan, Catarman, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, and Gamay); the northeastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao and San Jose de Buan); and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, and Arteche).

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, was hoisted over Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, including Ticao Island and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Islands, and Calamian Islands in Luzon.

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 was also hoisted over the rest of Northern Samar; the rest of Samar; the rest of Eastern Samar; Biliran; Leyte; Southern Leyte; the northeastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Buenavista, Trinidad, San Miguel, Ubay, Alicia, Mabini, Bien Unido, and Pres. Carlos P. Garcia); the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, and Minglanilla), including Bantayan and Camotes Islands; the northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, and Bacolod City), the northern and central portions of Iloilo (Carles, Estancia, Balasan, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Batad, Sara, Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Lemery, Lambunao, Calinog, Bingawan, City of Passi, San Enrique, Anilao, Banate, Dingle, Dueñas, Janiuay, Badiangan, Mina, Pototan, Barotac Nuevo, and Dumangas); Capiz; Aklan; and the northern and central portions of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Sebaste, Culasi, Valderrama, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, and Bugasong), including Caluya Islands.

Signal No. 1 was also hoisted in Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte in Mindanao.

Uwan is forecast to move west-northwestward until Monday before turning generally north-northwestward by Tuesday.

On the track forecast, the center of Uwan may make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora late evening Sunday or Monday early morning.

After landfall, it will traverse the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Monday morning or afternoon.

Uwan is forecast to rapidly intensify and may reach super typhoon category Saturday or Sunday morning.

It may also make landfall at or near its peak lifetime intensity. The interaction with the terrain will cause Uwan to weaken, but it is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over Northern Luzon and West Philippine Sea.

Stormy weather is forecast over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said possible flash floods or landslides may occur in these due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains caused by Uwan.

Meanwhile, Central Visayas, the rest of the Bicol Region, the rest of Eastern Visayas, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte will experience rains and gusty winds.

The rest of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the whole archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)