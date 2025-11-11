Typhoon Tino fatalities now at 232

THE number of fatalities from Typhoon Tino has climbed to 232, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Of the 232 Tino-related deaths, 150 were from Cebu; 42 from Negros Occidental; 21 in Negros Oriental; six in Agusan del Sur; three in Capiz; two each in Dinagat Island, Southern Leyte and Leyte; and one each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Bohol.

The agency said 112 more individuals — 57 in Cebu, 50 in Negros Occidental and five in Negros Oriental — remained missing following the destruction of Tino, while 523 were injured.

In its latest situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the agricultural damage incurred due to the onslaught of Tino stood at more than P157.9 million, while the damage to infrastructure climbed to P179.6 million particularly in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Caraga.

The agency also recorded 134,949 damaged and 20,510 destroyed houses in the affected regions.

The NDRRMC said 1.1 million families or 4.1 individuals were affected by Tino in almost 8,000 barangays in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga.

Over P324 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

Due to the onslaught of Tino, 111 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)