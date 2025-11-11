Typhoon Uwan displaces 31K in Aurora, damages roads

BALER, Aurora – Super Typhoon Uwan brought heavy rains, flooding and road damage across this province, forcing 30,899 individuals to evacuate.

Fortunately, the Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) had yet to receive reports of casualties on Monday.

In San Luis, storm surges reached 10 to 15 feet high along coastal communities. A large acacia tree fell in Barangay Poblacion 3, blocking a road until clearing operations restored access.

Several major roads remained impassable as of posting time:

– Bale-Casiguran Road in Dipaculao – closed due to debris flow

– Castañeda-San Luis Road – closed due to fallen trees

– Dianawan, Maria Aurora – one lane passable due to soil collapse

Power had yet to be restored in Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag and Dingalan since Sunday. Water supply is stable in most areas, while communication signals are intermittent in some towns.

The San Luis MDRRMO activated sirens Sunday night to warn residents to stay indoors or seek shelter, hours before Uwan made landfall in Dinalungan town at 9:10 p.m. (PNA)