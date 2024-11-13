Typhoons leave nearly 53K families affected in 5 regions

MANILA – About 52,551 families have been affected by the combined effects of Typhoons Nika (international name Toraji) and Ofel (Usagi) in five regions, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

The affected families, consisting of 195,532 persons, reside in 850 barangays in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, and Cordillera regions.

As of posting, 9,275 families, or 28,104 individuals, were being aided inside 562 evacuation centers and another 4,658 persons were receiving aid outside evacuation centers.

There are no reports of confirmed casualties but the NDRRMC is validating reports that two persons were injured in Central Luzon.

Damaged houses were placed at 325 in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera. (PNA)