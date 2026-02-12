UAAP introduces system to recognize, reward fair play

MANILA – The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is introducing a system that will recognize fair play to promote honesty and sportsmanship in the Season 88 collegiate volleyball tournament, which kicks off at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on Feb. 14.

The groundbreaking initiative includes the issuance of green cards across both the men’s and women’s tournaments of the eight-team competition.

Under this rule, a player who voluntarily acknowledges a block touch or a net touch will be awarded a green card. This measure is intended to fast-track the adjudication process and reduce the need for unnecessary video challenges.

At the end of the season, the team with the highest number of green cards will receive the Sportsmanship Award, in addition to the usual individual accolades.

“The most important innovation that we’ll be implementing for Season 88 is the implementation of the green card. This will reward the student-athletes with their honesty and sportsmanship,” Verano said during a press conference at the MOA Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

“The green card will also be a requirement and criteria to honor them at the end of the season with a Sportsmanship Award.”

Meanwhile, De La Salle University and Far Eastern University will clash on Valentine's Day, followed by the rematch of the Season 86 Finals between defending champion National University and University of Santo Tomas on Feb. 15.

Even without Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, the Lady Bulldogs remain in the spotlight. They have an intact core of setter Lams Lamina and outside spiker Vange Alinsug, and prized rookie Sam Cantada under new head coach Regine Diego to boost their three-peat bid.

“I don't feel I'm new with NU since I was here before. I'm very happy to share the court with everyone, and hopefully, we defend the championship," said Diego, who previously led the program’s girls’ volleyball team.

The Bulldogs, seeking a sixth straight title, have a cohesive lineup featuring middle blocker Peng Taguibolos, opposite spiker Leo Ordiales, Buds Buddin, and Jade Disquitado, all members of the national team that saw action in the 2025 FIVB Men’s World Championship.

“For us, every season there is pressure. But for us, what's really important is to solve the problems we have in the game and, of course, not only in the game but also outside of our training. What's important for us is to have the mindset that every time we're on the court, we always give our best," Bulldogs head coach Dante Alinsunurin said. (PNA)