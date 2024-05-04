UAE OFW killed in flooding back home

ONE of three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who died during the recent severe flooding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is back home.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the remains of OFW Jenny Gamboa has arrived in the country at noon on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

"The remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jenny Gamboa arrived in the country at noon today, 04 May 2024," said the DMW.

The Department said her son, Christian Gamboa, and aunt, Jonalie Lejat, accompanied her remains.

Officials of the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) joined the group that received her remains.

"(We are) assisting the family in bringing OFW Gamboa's remains to her hometown in Bacolor, Pampanga," said DMW.

During the severe UAE flooding last month, two female OFWs died from suffocation inside their vehicle, while one male OFW died from injuries sustained from an accident when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole.

Additionally, two male OFWs sustained injuries stemming from the same vehicular accident in the sinkhole in the UAE. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)