UN asks Asia-Pacific countries to invest more in preventing damage from disasters

DISASTERS, including those wrought by fiercer storms, are threatening more people and could derail economic progress in the Asia Pacific region if governments do not invest more in disaster mitigation and prevention, a UN official said Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Kamal Kishore, who heads the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, issued the warning in a speech at the start of a regional conference on disaster mitigation hosted by the Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

“Disasters are now affecting record numbers of people and threatening their lives and livelihoods,” Kishore told hundreds of delegates to the three-day conference in Manila led by ministers in charge of disaster mitigation and response across the Asia Pacific.