UN hails updated PH climate commitments, 'stronger national ownership'

MANILA – The United Nations on Thursday welcomed the Philippines’ pledge to increase its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and scope of climate commitments, describing it as a show of “stronger national ownership.”

The Philippines earlier submitted its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement ahead of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), scheduled to start on November 9, in Antalya, Türkiye.

“The Philippines continues to demonstrate a strong and sustained commitment to climate action through the submission of its updated NDC,” said Arnaud Peral, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines.

“The increased unconditional contribution reflects stronger national ownership, while updates to the overall framework provide a clearer pathway for turning ambition into action,” he added.

The update sets a 75 percent net reduction and avoidance target for greenhouse gas emissions, including forestry and other land use, over 2025–2035 compared with projected cumulative emissions under a business-as-usual scenario.

The unconditional component, to be achieved using domestic resources and national capacities, is seven percent, compared with 2.71 percent set in the 2021 NDC, which covered 2020–2030.

A further 68 percentage points are conditional on international support such as climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building.

The United Nations and its specialized agencies in the Philippines provided input and technical assistance in formulating the updated NDC.

The Philippine government, in its submission of the 2026 NDC, said it will pursue “low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways appropriate to a highly climate-vulnerable developing country.”

“[The] implementation of the 2026 NDC is guided by principles of equity, inclusion, and intergenerational responsibility, recognizing that climate impacts, transition costs, and development opportunities vary across sectors and levels of society, and therefore require targeted and context-specific solutions,” the submission read. (PNA)