Only unconsolidated PUVs registered with LTO can ply routes until April 30

UNCONSOLIDATED public utility vehicles (PUV) in the country are allowed to operate until April 30, 2024, as long as they are registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III announced this on Thursday, February 1, 2023, citing Memorandum Circular (MC) 2024-001.

The memorandum, dated January 30, 2024, issued the consolidation guidelines during the period of extension. It also granted provisional authority to unconsolidated individual operators to operate until the extension of the consolidation deadline on April 30.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier approved the recommendation of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to grant a three-month extension for the Industry Consolidation Component of the Public Transport Modernization Program.

"The authority to operate the units of all unconsolidated individual operators is extended until 30 April 2024, provided the unit is currently registered with the Land Transportation Office and has a valid Personal Passenger Accident Insurance Coverage," the three-page memo stated.

"Confirmation of units of unconsolidated individual operators may be allowed until April 30, 2024. The said units are allowed to ply the route as PUV only within the said period," it added.