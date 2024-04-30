Unconsolidated PUVs to be given ‘due process’ before revocation of franchises

OPERATORS and drivers who fail to comply with the consolidation policy under the government’s PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) still have a week or two before their franchises finally get revoked by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a television interview, DOTr Undersecretary Ferdinand Ortega assured “due process” to those who will not be able to comply with the policy.

The deadline was set Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

“Bibigyan pa 'yan ng show cause, sasagot pa sila,” he said.

(They will still be given a show cause, and they will still answer.)

"So it will take a few days, maybe a week or two para sila ay finally masasabihan o mabibigyan ng information na sila ay wala nang prangkisa at sila ay hindi na puwede pumasada (and they will be told or given information that they no longer have a franchise and that they can no longer operate)," he added.

Ortega maintained that the consolidation deadline is final.

He urged unconsolidated drivers and operators to stop operating due to lack of proper documentation, saying persisting may result in fines and the impounding of their vehicles.

As of March 2024, the LTFRB said that 80 percent of the PUVs in the country have already complied with the consolidation policy.

The PUVMP was launched by the former administration to replace the traditional jeepneys with modern units that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine or an electric engine to lessen pollution.

Under the program, drivers/operators will receive a government subsidy for acquisition of PUVs, which is between P200,000 and P300,000 per vehicle, to help them cope financially. Each vehicle costs around P1.5 to P2.7 million.

They will also be assisted for bank financing transactions.

Two petitions seeking to call off the implementation of the PUVMP is still pending before the Supreme Court, both of which were filed by Piston and other members of transport groups. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)