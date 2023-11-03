Undas 2023 ‘generally peaceful, orderly’

THE observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, locally known as Undas, for 2023 has been generally peaceful and orderly, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said Friday, November 3, 2023.
Abalos said no untoward incidents were recorded during Undas, which is traditionally being observed by Filipinos on November 1 and 2, back-to-back with the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 on October 30.
Abalos commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for ensuring the public’s safety during these occasions.
“Kudos to the PNP and [local government units] for safeguarding Filipino voters as they exercised their right to suffrage during the BSKE, and ensuring a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas. Tunay na kahanga-hanga ang inyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod,” he said.
“I extend the gratitude of the national leadership to all PNP regional offices and units, partner agencies, non-government organizations (NGOs), and volunteers for making this happen,” he added.
Abalos said that based on the data from the PNP, around three million people flocked to various cemeteries across the country to visit their departed loved ones.
But PNP recorded 47 violent incidents in relation to the just concluded BSKE 2023 that resulted in the killing of 15 persons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)