Undas 2023 ‘generally peaceful, orderly’

Abalos commended the Philippine National Police (PNP) for ensuring the public’s safety during these occasions.

“Kudos to the PNP and [local government units] for safeguarding Filipino voters as they exercised their right to suffrage during the BSKE, and ensuring a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas. Tunay na kahanga-hanga ang inyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod,” he said.

“I extend the gratitude of the national leadership to all PNP regional offices and units, partner agencies, non-government organizations (NGOs), and volunteers for making this happen,” he added.

Abalos said that based on the data from the PNP, around three million people flocked to various cemeteries across the country to visit their departed loved ones.

But PNP recorded 47 violent incidents in relation to the just concluded BSKE 2023 that resulted in the killing of 15 persons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)