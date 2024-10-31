Undas 2024: DOH raises Code White Alert in Metro Manila

THE Department of Health (DOH)-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) has declared "Code White Alert" for all hospitals and health facilities throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) as part of its preparations for the observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

In a statement, the DOH-MMCHD said the "Code White Alert" will be in effect in the whole Metro Manila from October 31 to November 2 as the public is expected to troop to cemeteries and columbaria to visit their departed loved ones.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the readiness of medical services in light of the expected influx of visitors to the cemeteries and increased travel," said the DOH-MMCHD.

Under the Code White Alert, all medical personnel in hospitals and health offices are on high alert and are prepared to provide necessary health services.

"This measure is particularly important during holidays, when large gatherings are anticipated, which may potentially lead to health emergencies," said the health department.

The DOH-MMCHD said it also means that the regional Operation Center (OPCEN) is being activated to monitor events and coordinate with the Disaster Risk Reduction Management in Health (DRRM-H) of the local government units (LGUs).

"This operation will ensure that health facilities can efficiently respond to any medical emergencies that may arise," it said.

The DOH-MMCHD also said that all health emergency response teams and necessary medical supplies are put on standby, and readied for immediate deployment, if needed.

"This includes the availability of essential medical commodities and personnel trained to handle various health situations," said the DOH-MMCHD.

On Friday and Saturday (November 1 and 2), Filipinos are expected to troop to cemeteries and columbaria to visit their departed loved ones in observance of Undas. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)