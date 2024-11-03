Undas 2024 ‘generally peaceful’

THE observance of All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days have been ‘generally peaceful,” the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday, November 3, 2024.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said there were no untoward incidents recorded during the Undas 2024 exodus from November 1 to 2.

“Masaya tayong mag-report na naging mapayapa at maayos naman sa pangkalahatan nationwide ang naging paggunita ng Undas ngayong taon dahil wala naman tayong naitala na major incident na maaaring makadisrupt ng paggunita ng Undas. Bagamat may mga naitala tayo, ‘yung sunog sa may Bagbag cemetery at ilan mga minor incidents, but all those ay hindi naman nakaapekto sa sitwasyon ng ating bansa,” Fajardo said.

(We are pleased to report that the observance of Undas this year was generally peaceful and orderly nationwide, as we did not record any major incidents that could disrupt the commemoration. Although we did record some incidents, such as the fire at Bagbag cemetery and a few minor incidents, none of these affected the overall situation in our country.)

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa kooperasyon ng ating mga kababayan dahil sila rin mismo ay naging alerto at vigilant sa pagbabantay ng kanilang seguridad at we also would like to commend ‘yung participation at tulong ng ating force multipliers. Malaki ang naging tulong sa kanilang security forces,” she added.

(We are grateful for the cooperation of our fellow citizens, as they remained alert and vigilant in ensuring their own safety. We would also like to commend the participation and assistance of our force multipliers, which greatly supported their security efforts.)

In a message to reporters, Fajardo said 40,115 police personnel were fielded for the maintenance of peace and order during the Undas weekend, particularly in cemeteries, land, air, and sea ports, and other places of convergence.

Fajardo said the PNP will remain under heightened alert until Monday, November 4 but noted that deployment shifts focus on ensuring the safe travels of the public, especially those who went to their respective provinces to visit their departed loved ones. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)