Under 5-year-old Metro kids eyed for measles jab

CHILDREN in Metro Manila who are aged between six and 59 months are set to be offered with free vaccines against measles and rubella.

The Department of Health (DOH)-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) will be holding the next phase of the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Pabakunahan ang inyong mga anak ngayong darating na Hunyo 2026," said the DOH-MMCHD. "Makipag ugnayan sa pinakamalapit na health center sa inyong lugar para malaman ang schedule ng pagbibigay ng bakuna."

(Have your children vaccinated this coming June 2026. Coordinate with the nearest health center in your area to know the schedule for the vaccination program.)

It was back in January when the DOH launched the MR SIA in Mindanao with a target of 2.8 million children to be vaccinated.

At the close of the MR-SIA in February, the DOH said there are only 2.3 million, or 82 percent of the target, that have been vaccinated. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)