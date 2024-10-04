Understanding the immediate executory nature of Ombudsman decisions

AS THE May 2025 elections approach, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced that decisions made by the Office of the Ombudsman regarding political aspirants will be “immediately executory.” This means that even if a decision may later be reversed, it will be enforced right away.

What this means for candidates?

Comelec Chairman George Garcia emphasized that the commission will act promptly on any decisions issued by the Ombudsman.

For instance, if a candidate is permanently disqualified from holding public office due to a ruling by the Ombudsman, Comelec will implement that disqualification immediately.

"If a candidate has a perpetual disqualification to hold public office slapped by the Ombudsman, we will immediately implement that," Garcia said.