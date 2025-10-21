Unified RFID system for tollways launched

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) launched on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the “One RFID, All Tollways” that will boost motorists’ traveling convenience.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the launching of the Toll Collection System Interoperability Project held at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Operation Building in Calamba City, Laguna.

The President personally oversees the online registration process for the Toll Collection System Interoperability Project by visiting radio frequency identification (RFID) service providers Autosweep and Easytrip.

At present, motorists have to use two RFID when traveling at the toll expressways in Luzon -- one for SLEX, Skyway, Cavitex and TPLEX, among others, while another for NLEX and SCTEX.

With the “One RFID, All Tollways” program, a unified RFID will be enough to use in multiple toll expressways, minimizing the need for multiple tags and wallets at toll plazas.

“This milestone is the culmination of an extensive development and testing program designed to ensure seamless operations across all participating toll roads in Luzon,” the DOTr said.

Register to “One RFID, All Tollways” in three easy steps:

* Opt-in online and choose your preferred RFID Service Provider.

* Remove the unchosen RFID sticker at the authorized customer service centers.

* Load up your chosen RFID account.

