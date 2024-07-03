UNIS’ Gehlee and Elisia amuse fans in fun Tagalog challenge

FILIPINO members Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano of the rising global KPOP group UNIS recently delighted fans with a video challenge titled, “How Tagalog Sounds To Non-Native Speakers ㅣ The Philippines, Sweden, Brazil, Korea, Japan l UNIS” uploaded on the Awesome World YouTube channel.

The video, which quickly gained traction among fans worldwide, showcased UNIS engaging in a playful message relay game.

The rule is simple: one member had to relay the Tagalog sentence to the next, while other members had to wear noise-canceling headphones before their turn.

The goal is for the whole sentence to be delivered to the last member.

The challenge sparked laughter among the group, especially as they navigated the nuances of the Filipino language.

EVERAFTERs, the dedicated fandom of UNIS, showered the members with love and appreciation in the comment section, expressing their admiration for UNIS’ efforts to showcase the beauty of different languages and cultures.

UNIS is an eight-member girl group under F&F Entertainment known for its diverse international lineup. It consists of two Filipino members, Elisia and Gehlee; two Japanese members, Kotoko and Nana; and four Korean members, Hyeonju, Yunha, Seowon, and Yoona.

The global KPOP group was formed from a survival show on SBS called “Universe Ticket.” The girls have debuted last March 27, 2024, with their debut track, “Superwoman”.

UNIS recently had their first fan sign tour in the Philippines, visiting Cebu and Manila last May 4-6, 2024, in which they were warmly received by the Filipino crowd. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)