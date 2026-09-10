United States, Philippines, Japan host inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor Investment Forum in Manila

THE governments of the United States, the Philippines, and Japan hosted Thursday, September 10, 2026, the inaugural Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) Investment Forum. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Deputy Director Thomas Hardy, Philippine Department of Finance Secretary Frederick Go, Philippine Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, and Ono Sho, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Republic of the Philippines, attended.

Sponsored by USTDA, the Forum brought together more than 600 investors, industry leaders, and government officials to mobilize private-sector investment and accelerate commercial partnerships in transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing supply chains. It featured deal signings, project pitches, and discussions focused on improving connectivity, strengthening supply chains, and unlocking private investment across the Corridor.

Ambassador Lipton, who led the U.S. delegation, described the Forum as an example of the Trump Administration’s strong commitment to creating new opportunities for American companies and workers as well as advancing mutual prosperity for the United States, the Philippines, and the Indo-Pacific region.

“The United States is all-in on the Luzon Economic Corridor because it’s good for the Philippines and good for America,” said Ambassador Lipton. “It means more investment, stronger supply chains, and high quality jobs in both our countries.”

The Forum also demonstrated growing momentum across the Corridor, with several new investments and agreements announced, including USTDA funding to advance the expansion of a key port ship repair facility at Subic Bay and to increase trusted, reliable digital connectivity by piloting AI-enhanced U.S.-made Wi-Fi access points across the Philippines.

The governments of the United States and the Philippines signed the $60 million Philippines Energy Threshold Program through the Millennium Challenge Corporation to modernize governance of the country’s energy sector and address the high cost and unreliability of power, improve the environment for investment, and expand opportunities for American commercial engagement.

Global interest in the Luzon Economic Corridor continues to grow. The LEC partnership – which currently includes Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom – expanded at the Forum to include the European Union and Spain.

Secretary Frederick Go thanked the EU and Spain for their support and trust, noting that the growing partnership can help advance projects that deliver concrete gains for the people.

“We are working toward tangible results: better infrastructure, stronger connectivity and supply chains, more investment, more jobs, and greater opportunities for the Filipino people,” he said.

Japan, the United States, and the Philippines, guided by the vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),” have been advancing cooperation across a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity, and supply chain resilience.

“The Luzon Economic Corridor is a prime example of such cooperation, which holds significant potential to enhance connectivity and promote further economic development in the Philippines,” said Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Ono Sho. “Japan looks forward to this Investment Forum serving as a platform to connecting public- and private-sector stakeholders, creating new investment and business opportunities, and contributing to enhanced connectivity across Luzon.” (PR)