Universidad de Zamboanga grad tops April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Exam

A GRADUATE of the Universidad de Zamboanga topped the April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination, while the Mariano Marcos State University in Batac placed first in the list of top performing schools in the same test.

None from Cebu universities and colleges have made it to the top 10 list of passers, but Southwestern University placed second in the top performing schools with a passing rate of 88 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that 1,185 out of 2,147 passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination, which was given by the Board of Pharmacy in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga in April 2024.

The results were released on Tuesday, April 23, four working days after the last day of examination.

Topping the list of the top 10 passers is Rhedz-wei Talling Hadjula of Universidad de Zamboanga with 92.85 percent passing rate, followed by Anthony Castillon Tocayon of the University of the Philippines-Manila with 92.50 percent.

Placing third was Nick David Martinez Corcino of the University of San Agustin, with 92.47 percent, followed by Jemekka Jazmin Gladys Calizo Miaral of the University of San Agustin, 91.47 percent (4th); Faima Escandar Nain, of Universidad de Zamboanga, 91.25 percent (5th); Darlyn Ni a Tiania Melgarejo, University of San Agustin, 91.10 percent (6th); Wayne Rose Landanganon Padayhag, San Pedro College-Davao City, 90.95 percent (7th); Juan Miguel Orceo Olmedilla, Our Lady of Fatima University-Antipolo City, 90.85 percent (8th); Romuelle B. Barbado, Urdaneta City University, 90.80 percent (9th); and Rasheedkhan Alaja Jainal, Universidad de Zamboanga, 90.62 percent (10th).