Universidad de Zamboanga grad tops April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Exam

A GRADUATE of the Universidad de Zamboanga topped the April 2024 Pharmacists Licensure Examination, while the Mariano Marcos State University in Batac placed first in the list of top performing schools in the same test.
None from Cebu universities and colleges have made it to the top 10 list of passers, but Southwestern University placed second in the top performing schools with a passing rate of 88 percent.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that 1,185 out of 2,147 passed the Pharmacists Licensure Examination, which was given by the Board of Pharmacy in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga in April 2024.
The results were released on Tuesday, April 23, four working days after the last day of examination.
Topping the list of the top 10 passers is Rhedz-wei Talling Hadjula of Universidad de Zamboanga with 92.85 percent passing rate, followed by Anthony Castillon Tocayon of the University of the Philippines-Manila with 92.50 percent.
Placing third was Nick David Martinez Corcino of the University of San Agustin, with 92.47 percent, followed by Jemekka Jazmin Gladys Calizo Miaral of the University of San Agustin, 91.47 percent (4th); Faima Escandar Nain, of Universidad de Zamboanga, 91.25 percent (5th); Darlyn Ni a Tiania Melgarejo, University of San Agustin, 91.10 percent (6th); Wayne Rose Landanganon Padayhag, San Pedro College-Davao City, 90.95 percent (7th); Juan Miguel Orceo Olmedilla, Our Lady of Fatima University-Antipolo City, 90.85 percent (8th); Romuelle B. Barbado, Urdaneta City University, 90.80 percent (9th); and Rasheedkhan Alaja Jainal, Universidad de Zamboanga, 90.62 percent (10th).
See the full list of successful examinees here:
The Mariano Marcos University-Batac placed first in the top performing schools with 96.88 percent passing rate, while the others on the list are the University of Santo Tomas with 87.10 percent, and University of San Agustin with 81.63 percent passing rate.
The PRC said that starting June 10, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.
It advised the successful examinees to visit the PRC website at www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration.
Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope, it said.
It added that successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the examination will be announced later, the PRC added. (LMY)