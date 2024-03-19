Unknown assailant shoots Bucor director’s vehicle

AN UNKNOWN assailant shot on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the backup vehicle of Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. along the Skyway in Quezon City.

In a statement, Bucor said Catapang lent the vehicle to the agency’s deputy director general for administration Al Perreras.

During the incident, which happened around 6:30 a.m., the car was driven by Corrections Officer 1 Cornelio Colalong with passenger Corrections Officer 1 Leonardo Cabaniero.

They were on their way to fetch Perreras when another vehicle took over their backup vehicle driven by Corrections Officer 2 Edwin Berroya with passenger Corrections Officer 2 Michael Magsanoc before firing a shot to Perreras' supposed vehicle.

“The vehicle was hit at the rear windshield which shattered the bullet proof glass without penetration but the trajectory of the bullet was towards the passenger front side of the vehicle where Perreras usually sits,” the Bucor said.

“Luckily, Cabaniero who was seated at the back of the driver was not hit,” it added.

The assailants fled toward the Nagtahan exit of the skyway.

The Bucor said it already reported the matter to the Philippine National Police for an investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)