Here’s how much you should earn if you work this Undas

AS THE country observes Undas this weekend, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released the pay rules for the twin special non-working days.

In Labor Advisory No. 13-2025, the DOLE reminded private sector employers to observe proper pay computation for October 31 (All Saints’ Day Eve) and November 1 (All Saints’ Day).

For work done on these days, employees must receive an additional 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours of work and another 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work.

If the special non-working days fall on an employee’s rest day, workers should be paid an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours, plus 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime.

For employees who do not report for work, the “no work, no pay” principle applies unless a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) provides otherwise.

Proclamation No. 727, series of 2024, declared October 31 and November 1, 2025, as special non-working days nationwide. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)