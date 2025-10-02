UP, Converge ICT Solutions to advance Filipino digital talent development

THE University of the Philippines (UP) and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 29, 2025 that establishes a three-year strategic partnership designed to prepare Filipino students for leadership in an artificial intelligence-driven global economy.

The ceremonial signing, held Monday at the Board Room in Quezon Hall, represents a significant milestone in Philippine higher education's evolution toward industry-integrated learning and digital innovation.

"Today, we witness not merely a ceremony but a symphony: the convergence of two great institutions united in purpose and committed to our nation's digital future," said UP President Angelo A. Jimenez. "This alliance stands at the threshold of transformation where academic aspiration meets industrial innovation, where scholarly pursuit embraces technological achievement."

The comprehensive agreement establishes collaboration frameworks across critical technology domains including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud computing infrastructure, cybersecurity, smart manufacturing, and digital business transformation.

The partnership will directly benefit UP students, especially students in the Artificial Intelligence Program, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electronics Engineering, and Business Administration programs.

"This collaboration represents more than skills development. It's about creating a sustainable pipeline of Filipino technology leaders," said Dennis Anthony H. Uy, Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Through strategic partnerships like this, we can ensure that Filipino talent not only competes globally but drives innovation domestically."

Invited as a special guest to this landmark agreement, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda hailed the public-private partnership as a transformative tool to improve absorptive capacity for various digitalization programs of the government as well as in fostering innovation for the country’s growth and development.

Phased Approach to Strategic Collaboration

The partnership unfolds through a carefully structured three-phase approach, beginning with exploratory initiatives and expanding to deeper integration by 2026.

Phase One launches the "Future Forward Management Trainee Program," a nine-month pilot targeting graduating students with intensive training in artificial intelligence, product development, and digital technology. This program addresses the critical gap between academic learning and industry application that has long challenged Philippine higher education.

The partnership's international dimension leverages the strategic relationships of Converge with technology leaders, providing UP students access to best practices that align with global benchmarks in digitalization and competitiveness, while maintaining strong foundations in Filipino values and innovation.

Innovation Beyond Traditional Boundaries

Beyond conventional internship models, the partnership introduces innovative collaboration mechanisms, including student competitions and hackathons focused on AI-driven solutions, campus speaker series featuring industry leaders, speed mentoring programs, and co-developed curricula integrating artificial intelligence with business applications.

The long-term vision includes establishing a "Converge Innovation Lab @UP" — a dedicated space for research, prototyping, and real-world AI applications that will serve as a model for industry-academia collaboration nationwide.

"This partnership demonstrates how strategic academe-industry alliances can accelerate national digital transformation," said Peter A. Sy, UP Vice President for Digital Transformation. "We're not just preparing students for existing jobs -- we're empowering them to create new industries and solutions."

Addressing National Digital Competitiveness

The collaboration directly addresses critical national objectives for digital transformation and workforce development. According to recent industry reports, the Philippines faces a significant talent gap in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital business transformation—precisely the areas this collaboration targets.

The agreement includes provisions for exploring social responsibility programs that will extend opportunities to underserved but high-potential students, ensuring that digital transformation benefits Filipinos from all backgrounds. Faculty-industry exchange programs will enable UP professors to gain industry insights while providing Converge access to cutting-edge research and academic perspectives, creating a bi-directional knowledge flow that enriches both organizations.

Implications for Philippine Higher Education

The UP-Converge cooperation establishes a new paradigm for Philippine higher education, demonstrating how universities can maintain academic rigor while embracing industry collaboration. The agreement includes specific provisions ensuring academic integrity and institutional mission alignment while fostering innovation and practical application.

"This represents the future of Philippine higher education," said Uy. "When academic excellence meets industry innovation, we create opportunities that serve both student success and national development."

The three-year agreement includes annual review mechanisms and extension possibilities, allowing both institutions to adapt and expand their collaboration based on emerging opportunities and changing technological landscapes. (PR)